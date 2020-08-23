Was Not in Touch After Rhea Chakraborty Came in Sushant Singh Rajput's Life: His Brother-in-law

Vishal Kirti, brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput, has revealed that he was not in touch with the actor on a one-on-one basis after Rhea Chakraborty came into the latter's life in 2019. He has also requested people not to reach out to him for details about the actor's death.

Vishal expressed his views in his latest blog titled 'Please don't ask me for clarifications'.

"I have noticed that a lot of people are asking me for clarifications and details about Sushant's death case. I have been asked questions on post-mortem and other specific questions. I want to tell you that I don't know a lot of details myself just like you guys, and I am not putting those questions to family in India on purpose. Everyone is stressed and I don't want to add more to it," Vishal said.

Vishal then shared that his blog entries about Sushant is "based on my relationship and chemistry with Sushant and some second-hand information I might have gotten from the FIR, public domain, and conversations with the family members".

"I was not in touch with Sushant on a one-on-one basis after Rhea came into his life in 2019. I was in regular touch with him for 12 years before that though, since my wedding. Chronologically, we were friends from 1997-2007 and family members 2007 onwards. It was only from 2007 that we called and texted each other regularly, and met occasionally, until 2019," he said.

Vishal also shared some videos of the actor from his wedding reception in June, 2007.

"On a lighter note, here are a few videos from my wedding reception in June 2007. Sushant was a 21-year-old chap then but had the body language of a celebrity even back then. Some pleasant memories in the middle of this chaos," he said.

Vishal shared a link to his blog entry with a tweet, which read: "I don't know a lot of details myself and I am hoping that the CBI Enquiry will fully enlighten us eventually. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #JusticeForSushant #CBIInMumbai #GayatriMantra4SSR #GlobalPrayersForSSR."

Sushant was found dead in his home in Mumbai on June 14. Now, the CBI has taken over the case.