Was Offered Loads of Money to Make Vicky Donor 2, Says Shoojit Sircar

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on Sunday said following the success of his 2012 blockbuster Vicky Donor, he was offered an unimaginable sum to make its sequel, but he turned down the opportunity as he didn’t believe he could make the film again. The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in their big screen debut, chronicled the story of a sperm donor.

Penned by Juhi Chaturvedi, the movie earned widespread acclaim and even won the National Film Award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment. During a virtual session of the India Film Project (IFP), Sircar said, “Post Vicky Donor, I was offered loads of money to make its sequel. I had never imagined that kind of money would be offered to me just to make a part two. “They told me, ‘Just do whatever but make it.’ But if you ask me to make ‘Vicky Donor’ again, I won’t be able to. I don’t think I am capable enough to make it again. I will fail miserably." Vicky Donor was Sircar’s third feature, after the 2005 war drama Yahaan and the unreleased Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Shoebite.

Post the film, Sircar went on to helm acclaimed titles in diverse genres like Madras Cafe, Piku, October, Gulabo Sitabo and his latest, Sardar Udham. The director said he approaches his films like a calling, gravitating to what he wants to make next without following any pattern.

Sardar Udham, starring Vicky Kaushal and Banita Sandhu, was in the longlist of movies that were shortlisted as India’s entry for the upcoming Oscars ceremony. However, it lost out in the race to Tamil film Koozhangal.

(With PTI inputs)

