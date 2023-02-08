Actress Vijayshanti has created respect for herself in male-dominated cinematic industries. Moreover, her roles in female-oriented films like Karthavyam and Pratighatana have inspired many women in the industry to lead their films and make a mark on the audience. This has made Vijayshanti no less than a superstar in her 40-year-long career. The beautiful and confident actress has worked in more than 180 films in her career and was praised by the audience for her role in Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru in 2020.

In the past few years, Vijayshanti’s major focus has been on politics rather than films due to which her appearances on the silver screen have gradually reduced. Recently, she gave an interview that has led to the actress making the headlines. She shared a lot of interesting stories about her life and career and one of the statements stayed behind with people long after the interview. The statement was about her claim of being one of the top three actors in India in terms of remuneration once upon a time.

She said in the interview that her father passed away due to a heart attack when she was young and her mother also died a few years after that. After that, she had to learn to be independent and her first film salary turned out to be Rs 5,000. She further added that she got her salary after a pay cut and only received Rs 3,000 eventually. But afterwards, she made a name for herself and climbed her way up to be an actress who is worthy of crores of rupees for every project.

During this interview, she mentioned that early on in her career, she was one of the highest-paid film stars in the country alongside Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan.

She also revealed that she has acted in movies in almost many languages and worked in more than 180 films in her career. She mentioned that Karthavyam, Pratighatana and Osey Ramulamma were like the three gems of her career and also revealed that she has had several near-death experiences during her acting career.

