'Was Only Praying for...': Malaika Arora Recalls her April Car Accident

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora had a rough start to April after being caught in a car accident. And while she has resumed work, Malaika says she is mentally still fragile.

Her car met with an accident on the night of April 2 on the expressway at Khopoli, Maharashtra, and the actor was rushed to the hospital where a CT Scan was done and she was kept for observation.

Malaika was discharged the next day. In a recent interview, she opened up about the accident and said that she remembers her family, her beau Arjun Kapoor and everyone rushing in for her.

“That was a terrible night, I remember that I was surrounded by blood around me. My family, Arjun Kapoor and everyone were terrified. After about a week, I finally saw myself in the mirror that there was a mark on my forehead where I had hurt. It always gives me flashbacks," she said

Malaika further said, “I remember very well that moment of the accident. I was only praying for two things constantly, one, I didn’t want to die that night, and two, I didn’t want to lose my eyesight."

Further, she added, “When I regained consciousness after the accident, everyone told me I was constantly asking about my mom and son Arhaan. I was murmuring about going back to the sets on Monday in an unconscious state. I did come back on the sets of shooting 15 days of my accident."

Malaika had no idea at the time of the accident that she had suffered so many injuries. “Initially, I had no idea about the extent of the injury as I was shocked and shocked. I could not see anything clear, I just felt that there were pieces of glass scattered all around me and some small pieces had gone into my eyes.

“I couldn’t see anything clearly; instead, I felt as if there were fragments of glass all over me, some of which had gotten into my eyes," the diva concluded

