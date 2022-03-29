'Was Overworked and Stressed': Nargis Fakhri Opens Up About Break From Films

Actor Nargis Fakhri has revealed the reason that drove her to stay away from the film industry. The Rockstar actor, in an interview with ETimes, said that she was overworked and stressed. Nargis said that 2016-2017 was a period of realisation for her. She missed her family and friends. She said that she was overworked and stressed, adding what she was doing didn’t make her happy.

Nargis further said that she was doing back to back films, and it was overwhelming. Hence, the actor felt the need to pause and strike a balance between mind and body. She then took a break from the glitz and glamour of the industry and went to New York.

Nargis said that many fear taking a break because they feel they might be forgotten by the time they return. She added that it is important to take a break once in a while for the sake of mental and physical health.

She went on to say that she knows in the industry, actors, their managers, and even PR agencies tell that one has to be more visible and if one takes a break for long, people tend to forget them.

Nargis made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with Rockstar and has since appeared in films like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, and even the Hollywood blockbuster Spy. Nargis featured in five films in 2016, ranging from box office hits like Azhar and Housefull 3 to indie films like Banjo. However, she eventually opted to return to her family in the United States.

Nargis was last seen in a supporting role in Sanjay Dutt and Rahul Dev’s 2020 film Torbaaz. She is currently shooting for the Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan. The film’s plot is set in the 17th century during the Mughal Empire.

