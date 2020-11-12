Was Rahul Vaidya Already Engaged to Disha Parmar Before Bigg Boss 14? Actress Reveals Truth

Wednesday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw Rahul Vaidya propose marriage to actress Disha Parmar. Rahul, who rose to fame after becoming the second runner-up of the first-ever Indian Idol, declared his love for Disha in a grand way in front of all the housemates. The episode aired on November 11, which also marked Disha's birthday.

However, a Twitter handle goes by the name @therealkhabri, which appears to be dedicated to Bigg Boss 14 updates, claimed that Rahul was already engaged to Disha before entering Bigg Boss 14 and this proposal was pre-planned.

However, Disha Parmar reacted to the tweet strongly and wrote, "Calm down! And stop spreading fake news! That's all." Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on the Bigg Boss 14 episode aired on November 11, which marked Disha's birthday.

Calm down! And stop spreading fake news! That’s all — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) November 11, 2020

Rahul Vaidya, currently in the Bigg Boss 14 house, painted a white T-shirt with red lipstick and wrote, "Disha... love... Happy Birthday." Rahul said that he didn't know what took him so long to realise that she was the one and he should have proposed to her earlier. "Will you marry me, Disha?" he said on the show, before adding, "I'll be waiting for your answer."

Disha is best known for playing a small town simple girl Pankhuri on the hit show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, which stars Nakuul Mehta opposite her. In 2017, she played the lead role of Jhanvi/Jia in Zee TV's Woh Apna Sa. She has also made guest appearances in popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Jamai Raja, and Kundali Bhagya.