Samantha Akkineni Absent From Dinner Hosted By Naga Chaitanya For Aamir Khan?

Telugu film industry superstars and couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s relationship status has recently grabbed headlines. It has been heavily reported that they are separated and are headed to divorce. The actors have been asked about the rumours a few times but they have both never given a direct answer to the questions. Currently, Chaitanya is also in the spotlight for his film Love Story with Sai Pallavi. Bollywood actor and his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan recently went to Hyderabad to promote the film.

Aamir was also hosted by Chaitanya and his father, superstar Nagarjuna for a dinner. Many pictures of the group hanging out and enjoying their evening surfaced online. However, what caught fans’ attention was Samantha’s absence. The actress reportedly did not attend the dinner. This has further fueled the rumours the couple are living separately.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Nagarjuna got emotional during the dinner with Aamir Khan. During their conversation they realised that Chaitanya’s character in the film is named Bala Raju. This made the veteran actor emotional as his father, Akkineni Nageswara also played an iconic character of the same name.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Film Companion, Chaitanya was asked about their separation, he said, “I think from a very early time in my career, I sort of kept my personal life personal and my professional life professional. I never mixed the both. I’ve always had this habit that I learned from my parents as I was growing up, I always noticed once they came home, they never spoke about work. And when they went to work, their personal life was never diluting into work. It was a very nice balance that they maintained, which I always observed."

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor in the lead role.

