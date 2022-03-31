Was Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ram Charan's Kiss in Rangnathalam Real? The Answer is Here

Rangasthalam, featuring Ram Charan, was released in 2018. Sukumar directed the film, which also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Ramalakshmi. Being an “interesting masala movie," the film received excellent reviews. Samantha’s performance in the picture, on the other hand, drew a lot of attention for a variety of reasons.

It was 2018, only a few months after she married Naga Chaitanya. It was also a moment when Samantha’s job opportunities dried up because she was getting married. Rangasthalam, directed by Sukumar, was her first film after her wedding.

Samantha was mocked despite delivering outstanding performance. Her kiss with Ram Charan made headlines.

According to reports, when filmmaker Sukumar read the screenplay to the leading man, the kissing scene didn’t sit well with him, so Ram urged the director to remove it.

While Sukumar agreed with his main hero, after the production began, he approached Cherry about the sequence again and, as predicted, received a negative answer.

Later, even Sukumar discarded the plan, but shortly after the production began, he informed Ram Charan that he didn’t need to kiss the heroine and simply needed to be near her. The director said that he would create it with the assistance of VFX. While Ram Charan consented this time, after the shoot began, he allegedly kissed Samantha. However, Samantha subsequently explained that they did not kiss in the film. “It is only a peck on the cheek and not a lip-lock," she said.

Rangasthalam was bankrolled by Y. Naveen, Y. Ravi Shankar, and C. V. Mohan for the firm Mythri Movie Makers, and starred Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Naresh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in prominent parts. DSP composed the soundtrack for the film.

