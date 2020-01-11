Was Sonam Kapoor to Star in Ram-Leela? Her Latest Post Keeps Fans Guessing
Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback pic on social media and it resembles Deepika Padukone's character from 'Ram-Leela'. Read below for details.
Deepika Padukone (L), Sonam Kapoor (R)
Sonam Kapoor is one of the most fashion-conscious stars in Bollywood with a handsome following of over 24 million on Instagram.
Often her posts become talk of the town, like recently one of her pictures from a look test for a film left the Internet searching for answers.
The Aisha actor shared a “flashback Friday” picture on her social media handle, where she longingly looks in the distance with a diya in her hands.
What hooked her followers’ attention were her attire and the setting.
Her look was very similar to Deepika Padukone’s role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013) as Leela.
The similarity left netizens guessing if the 34-year-old actually went for the look test of Ram-Leela and what would have been the scenario today if she went on to star in the same instead of Deepika.
Ram-Leela was the first venture of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali together, after which the superhit trio went on to make Bajirao Mastaani (2015) and Padmavaat (2018).
The movie was also the premise for Deep-veer to fall in love and become a real couple.
Online community could not help but wonder what would have the future of the reel power trio and the real-life jodi.
While one Instagram user commented that he was sure Sonam’s pic was for Ram-Leela, another guessed whether it was the rehashed Romio-Juliet Saga that Sonam tested for.
Several fans shared the same school of thought. "Even I thought the same," wrote another fan.
However, several people thought that the picture was from Sonam Kapoor's debut film Saawariya.
Interestingly, the actor made her debut under Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya, in 2007.
