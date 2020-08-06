Was Stressed and Disturbed Whether Work will Resume or Not, Says Aly Goni

Actor Aly Goni, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India, opened up about spending three months without work during the lockdown. The actor said that he was alone in the city and thinking about work had left him disturbed.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actor said, “People like us have savings, but there was stress about work. Will work resume in the entertainment industry? These were the things that disturbed me a lot and I was getting depressed about it. And the worst part is I was alone in the city. Surviving alone without our loved ones during this lockdown was the toughest.”

The actor further added that after he saw people who did not have the basic luxury of life, food, clothing and shelter and their fight to survive gave him hope.

Meanwhile, from previous seasons celebrities like Rithvik Dhanjani, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali and Karan Wahi are also part of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India.

Rohit Shetty, who is hosting the stunt reality show, has decided to use a portion of his remuneration will go into supporting junior artists, background dancers, stunt men, light men etc amid the coronavirus crisis via direct fund transfer to their bank accounts.