English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Was the News of Erica Fernandes Leaving Kasautii Zindagi Kay A Marketing Gimmick?
A while ago, Hina Khan announced her untimely exit from the show. Soon after rumours started making rounds that the show's lead actress Erica is also leaving the daily soap.
Image: Erica Fernandes/Instagram
Loading...
Kasautii Zindagii Kay remake kick-started in September 2018 and since then it has managed to stay atop the TRP charts. The show's popularity resides on its cast which includes Erica Fernandes as Prerna, Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu and Hina Khan as Komolika.
A while ago, Hina Khan announced her untimely exit from the show. Soon after rumours started making rounds that the show's lead actress Erica is also leaving the daily soap. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, it was a marketing gimmick to keep Erica in news.
Reportedly, according to the show's plot, Komolika is said to push Prerna off the cliff, which will lead to Prerna go missing for some time. Following which, Erica will make a comeback with a new character, Mr Bajaj. "Since Hina will be making an exit from the show, the makers wanted to spice up the drama a bit more by creating a hysteria around another possible exit," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.
"With this piece of news, the makers wanted to rattle the viewers a bit before Prerna aka Erica makes a dazzling comeback with Mr Bajaj aka Karan Singh Grover." the source added.
Hina shot her last sequence for the show last week and before she left for her Cannes debut, the team of Kausautii Zindagii Kay hosted a farewell for the actress. Posting her farewell message for Hina, Erica wrote, "I know I am late as always! But for me this wasn’t a farewell, it was us wishing you all the luck and love for whatever you choose to do ahead @realhinakhan . Our wishes , blessings and support will always be there with u . Its a shame that we grew close in the last few days of you being with us in the show. Thankyou for being there as a guide and support. Will have to meet soon once your back to continue the masti n madness. Much love."
Hina was quick to notice Erica's post. Replying to her post she wrote, "Better late than never sweetheart.. time is the ultimate truth teller.. ain’t no shame.. #DeepDownWeAllKnow thank you so so much for all your wishes and yes it’s just the beginning.. #AbhitoPartyShuruHuiHai #FriendsForLife sheeee yaaaa."
Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Karan Singh Grover, of Dill Mill Gayye fame, will be joining the cast to play Mr Bajaj, a role originally essayed by Ronit Roy.
Follow @News18Movies for more
A while ago, Hina Khan announced her untimely exit from the show. Soon after rumours started making rounds that the show's lead actress Erica is also leaving the daily soap. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, it was a marketing gimmick to keep Erica in news.
Reportedly, according to the show's plot, Komolika is said to push Prerna off the cliff, which will lead to Prerna go missing for some time. Following which, Erica will make a comeback with a new character, Mr Bajaj. "Since Hina will be making an exit from the show, the makers wanted to spice up the drama a bit more by creating a hysteria around another possible exit," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.
"With this piece of news, the makers wanted to rattle the viewers a bit before Prerna aka Erica makes a dazzling comeback with Mr Bajaj aka Karan Singh Grover." the source added.
Hina shot her last sequence for the show last week and before she left for her Cannes debut, the team of Kausautii Zindagii Kay hosted a farewell for the actress. Posting her farewell message for Hina, Erica wrote, "I know I am late as always! But for me this wasn’t a farewell, it was us wishing you all the luck and love for whatever you choose to do ahead @realhinakhan . Our wishes , blessings and support will always be there with u . Its a shame that we grew close in the last few days of you being with us in the show. Thankyou for being there as a guide and support. Will have to meet soon once your back to continue the masti n madness. Much love."
Hina was quick to notice Erica's post. Replying to her post she wrote, "Better late than never sweetheart.. time is the ultimate truth teller.. ain’t no shame.. #DeepDownWeAllKnow thank you so so much for all your wishes and yes it’s just the beginning.. #AbhitoPartyShuruHuiHai #FriendsForLife sheeee yaaaa."
Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Karan Singh Grover, of Dill Mill Gayye fame, will be joining the cast to play Mr Bajaj, a role originally essayed by Ronit Roy.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Was the News of Erica Fernandes Leaving Kasautii Zindagi Kay A Marketing Gimmick?
- Dhoni Reveals Post-retirement Ambitions With New Video
- Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington Angrily Reacts to Backlash Over Game of Thrones Ending
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Moeen Ali Urges Fans to Treat Warner and Smith 'Decently'
- The Campaign Circus: The Good, Bad And Ugly of Election 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results