2-min read

Was the News of Erica Fernandes Leaving Kasautii Zindagi Kay A Marketing Gimmick?

A while ago, Hina Khan announced her untimely exit from the show. Soon after rumours started making rounds that the show's lead actress Erica is also leaving the daily soap.

News18.com

Updated:May 21, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
Was the News of Erica Fernandes Leaving Kasautii Zindagi Kay A Marketing Gimmick?
Image: Erica Fernandes/Instagram
Kasautii Zindagii Kay remake kick-started in September 2018 and since then it has managed to stay atop the TRP charts. The show's popularity resides on its cast which includes Erica Fernandes as Prerna, Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu and Hina Khan as Komolika.

A while ago, Hina Khan announced her untimely exit from the show. Soon after rumours started making rounds that the show's lead actress Erica is also leaving the daily soap. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, it was a marketing gimmick to keep Erica in news.

Reportedly, according to the show's plot, Komolika is said to push Prerna off the cliff, which will lead to Prerna go missing for some time. Following which, Erica will make a comeback with a new character, Mr Bajaj. "Since Hina will be making an exit from the show, the makers wanted to spice up the drama a bit more by creating a hysteria around another possible exit," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

"With this piece of news, the makers wanted to rattle the viewers a bit before Prerna aka Erica makes a dazzling comeback with Mr Bajaj aka Karan Singh Grover." the source added.

Hina shot her last sequence for the show last week and before she left for her Cannes debut, the team of Kausautii Zindagii Kay hosted a farewell for the actress. Posting her farewell message for Hina, Erica wrote, "I know I am late as always! But for me this wasn’t a farewell, it was us wishing you all the luck and love for whatever you choose to do ahead @realhinakhan . Our wishes , blessings and support will always be there with u . Its a shame that we grew close in the last few days of you being with us in the show. Thankyou for being there as a guide and support. Will have to meet soon once your back to continue the masti n madness. Much love."

Hina was quick to notice Erica's post. Replying to her post she wrote, "Better late than never sweetheart.. time is the ultimate truth teller.. ain’t no shame.. #DeepDownWeAllKnow thank you so so much for all your wishes and yes it’s just the beginning.. #AbhitoPartyShuruHuiHai #FriendsForLife sheeee yaaaa."



Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Karan Singh Grover, of Dill Mill Gayye fame, will be joining the cast to play Mr Bajaj, a role originally essayed by Ronit Roy.

