Was Told in Some Parties, Different Drugs are Served in Trays: Vikram Bhatt

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt recently shared his point of view in the ongoing debate about alleged drug activity in Bollywood. Bhatt said that he has heard about the drug activities in parties, but never seen it with his own eyes.

Talking to Navbharat Times, he said, “I have never been to a party where drugs have been taken by anyone. I have been to big parties. Somebody once told me that in some parties, different kinds of drugs are offered in trays. The guests then pick up the drug of their choice. However, I have never seen any such thing in the parties I’ve been to.”

His daughter Krishna also agreed that she has heard of drug consumption in parties but never taken drugs herself or seen anyone do so. Bhatt, however, said that drug activity is not exclusive to Bollywood as an industry. He said that people are trying to get hold of few Bollywood celebrities who are in the limelight.

“I am not saying that there is no usage of drugs in the film industry. If this is happening in the whole world then must be going on in the film industry too. It seems childish to say and believe that drugs are exclusive to Bollywood."

He further asked if the Narcotics Control Bureau was created just for the film industry.