Was Told My Tounge May Undergo A Cut, Recalls Rakesh Roshan On Being Diagnosed With Cancer

In late 2018, Filmmaker and former actor Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with cancer. He underwent a surgery, followed by chemotherapy in early 2019. In a recent interview, he opened up about his battle with the ailment, his son's Hrithik's reaction and his plans after being on the road to recovery.

"It all began with a blister which refused to go despite using several applications of prescriptions from my family doctor. It was a small one- no pain, no itching."

Rakesh reveals that while he was in a hospital to visit a friend, visiting an ENT was impromptu. "I don't know why but I had a gut right from the beginning that I have contracted cancer," he further recalls.

The Koi Mil Gaya Franchise maker tested positive in the biopsy shares he was a bit scared. "I was told that my tongue may have to undergo a cut and do some grafting. I said 'I don't want to do all this.'"

Rakesh was advised surgery by a cancer specialist from the US. “I went through it on Jan 8. I was back in the office on Jan 12.”

When asked what kept him strong willed in the testing time, he said, "I have had my share of hardships, In fact, we all in my family have undergone health issues. My wife was unwell in between. My father-in-law was indisposed. Sunaina had cancer, Hrithik underwent a brain surgery."

He also recalled how he underwent a casual ECG and learnt he had blocked arteries just in the nick of time. When asked how Hrithik reacted to the incident, he shared, "As I said, these things are not new for us. So, we address these issues and go all out to rectify them. Never get into a depression. Live life. Cancer is just a big name."

The director is currently on the road to recovery and is working on Krrish 4 as a comeback. “I had resumed work, but I wasn’t working at the script level. I am analyzing it again, making a few changed here and there. Yes, Krrish 4 will be my next directorial.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.