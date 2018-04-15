Was Told Off After Kahaani 2 But Recent Events Show Child Abuse Is A Reality, Says Sujoy Ghosh

after KAHAANI 2 i was told off by a lot of people.. why did you make this film? who in their right mind would abuse a 6 year old? but that's what happens in this world. we need to wake up and protect our children. because if we don't, no one else will. — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) April 15, 2018

Film director Sujoy Ghosh faced flak for making Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh -- a story about a six-year-old getting sexually abused by her uncle -- but says recent incidents prove how it's reality."After 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' I was told off by a lot of people. 'Why did you make this film? Who in their right mind would abuse a six-year-old?' But that's what happens in this world.We need to wake up and protect our children. because if we don't, no one else will," he tweeted.Ghosh's tweet comes in the wake of an eight-year-old girl's gang rape and murder in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.The minor's body was recovered from Rassana forest in Kathua on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area. She was held captive inside a temple, and was sedated before being raped and murdered.(With IANS inputs)