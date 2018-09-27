English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Was 'Too Scared' to Talk to Shah Rukh Khan as a Debutante: Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma Says she's much more comfortable talking to Shah Rukh today.
Image: Yogen Shah
Anushka Sharma made her big Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and she says she has become "more comfortable" with the actor.
Anushka, who featured opposite Shah Rukh in 2017's Jab Harry Met Sejal and will soon be seen in Zero this year end, says she holds her equation with the superstar in high value.
"I think Shah Rukh is definitely somebody who I value a lot in my life. He has been someone who has been extremely kind to me with my very first film. I think as a person he has also changed over the years.
"I feel my relationship with him has changed because now I'm more comfortable with him in talking to him. I can actually have a conversation with him," she told PTI in an interview here.
The actor says as a debutante she would be "too scared" to talk to Shah Rukh.
"Anything I wanted to tell him, I'd feel (it is) so unimportant. 'Why would I share that with him?' Now I'm so much more comfortable," she says.
Anushka says, for Shah Rukh, Zero is like his "child".
"I think seeing him go through that process of being passionately involved with this film is so inspiring," she adds.
Anushka will next be seen in Yash Raj Film Productions' Sui Dhaaga: Made in India with Varun Dhawan.
The film releases this Friday.
