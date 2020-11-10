Was Unsure, Thought Anurag Basu Would Replace Me: Pearle Maaney On 'Ludo'

Mumbai: Malayalam actor Pearle Maaney says she wasn’t sure whether director Anurag Basu was happy with her performance throughout the first schedule of her maiden Hindi film, “Ludo”. Maaney, popular for hosting TV shows and featuring in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies, said she was surprised when Basu approached her for the dark crime comedy.

The actor is best known for 2015 Malayalam short “Punchirikku Parasparam”, 2016 Telugu romantic-comedy “Kalyana Vaibhogame”, Malayalam horror comedy “Pretham” and 2018 Malayalam sci-fi film “Who”. “Ludo” follows four different stories and also features Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi and Shalini Vats.

In an interview with .