1-MIN READ

Was Very Excited to Know Ayushmann Khurrana is Working With Us, Says Gulabo Sitabo's Nalneesh Neel

Nalneesh Neel, who was last seen in 'Chhichhore', will be playing a pivotal role in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 12, 2020, 4:58 PM IST
Actor Nalneesh Neel, who plays pivotal role in Shoojit Sircar's recently released Gulabl Sitabo, speaks about his experience working with Ayushmann Khurana.

Nalneesh said, "I have seen his films and he has done a great job. So I was very much excited to know that Ayushmann is working with us too. We used to have lot of fun on sets off-screen. He used to mimic my gesture. He always gives comfortable space to his actors. I got to learn a lot from him. I hope I get to work more with him in future."

The actor also shared his experience working on the film, "The whole experience of the film was memorable one for me. When we went to his place for reading and our shoots in Lucknow were all great experience. There are many interesting scenes in film which you will get to see and I cherish them so much. Even with Shoojit Sircar it was really phenomenal and feel fortunate to get cast by him."

Previously, Nalneesh has appeared in movie like Chhichhore, Fukrey Returns and Raees.

Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, released this Friday on Amazon Prime Video. It is the first Bollywood movie to skip theatres and release directly on an OTT platform.

