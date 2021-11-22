‘Was Very Nervous’: Tridha Choudhary on Intimate Scenes With Bobby Deol in Aashram

Actor Tridha Choudhary essayed the role of a sex worker, Babita, in the Bobby Deol-starrer Aashram. Tridha was lauded for her stellar acting chops and she also made headlines for her bold scenes with co-star Bobby Deol.

Tridha Choudhary is celebrating her 28th birthday today. The actor, who made her television debut in the Star Plus series Dahleez, has come a long way in her acting career in a span of a few years.

The daily soap premiered in March 2016, and the next year, she was roped in a web series Spotlight along with Arif Zakaria. Though Tridha continued to be in the limelight with her social media game, the actor earned the desired fame in 2020 when she appeared on the Amazon Prime web series Bandish Bandits and the MX Player original web series Aashram. Last year, in an interview with ETimes, Tridha had opened up about her experience of working in Aashram alongside Bobby Deol.

Recalling her reaction, Tridha shared that she was “very, very nervous”, adding that she wanted her character to be on par with others. She was feeling a bit intimidated, but when the shooting commenced, Tridha said that it felt like a breeze not just with Bobby but other cast members too. However, the actor also credited director Prakash Jha for knitting the team together.

Talking about Bollywood projects, Tridha also shared that she gets attracted to scripts that are larger than life as the audience can connect or relate with such films.

Citing Anand Tiwari’s Love Per Square Foot, she said that she was looking forward to working in such films.

The actress also said that she will play the character of Sharmila Tagore in the legendary actor’s biopic.

