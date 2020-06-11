Was Without Work For Three Years Before I Got The Casino, Says Madana Karimi

Model-turned-actress Madana Karimi, who plays the female protagonist in the upcoming web series The Casino, speaks about the struggle of an outsider in the entertainment industry.

“I had to keep reminding myself everyday that if I have chosen to be here, I need to keep hoping and working hard. I had shot for a movie three years ago and after that I did not get anything else. I just did a very small part in TV show Ishqbaaz. I did not give-up, I started working on my craft. I took acting classes, messaged every director whom I knew, I gave many auditions. This is what I love to do so I will work hard until I achieve what I want,” she said.

“I am hoping to get more work after The Casino. I want to do characters like Rehana that the audiences will remember for years,” she added.

Karimi further said, “We are missing to go out and promote the show. But, we also think that there is no better time than this to release a show, when everybody is at home and looking for new content to watch.”

The Bigg Boss 9 runner-up also talked about the reality show. “Being a part of Bigg Boss has changed my life. Overnight everyone got to know who I am and where I am coming from. However, it had more effect on my personal life and a little less on my career.”

The Casino also features Karanvir Bohra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Aindrita Ray, Digangana Suryavanshi, Mukul Dev, Romit Raj Prasher, Rajesh Khattar and Mantra.

