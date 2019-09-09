Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Was Yelled At By Directors, Thrown Inside and Outside of Movies, Says Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra opened up about her bad experiences during her struggling days.

Updated:September 9, 2019, 1:34 PM IST
'Was Yelled At By Directors, Thrown Inside-Outside Movies': Priyanka Chopra
Image of Priyanka Chopra, courtesy of Instagram
What we see of Priyanka Chopra is a global icon who has made India proud on the international podium. But her path to success was not any bed of roses. The actress has always been a strong performer but had to see various ups and downs in her journey, including being yelled at and throw out of movies.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, she shared all the unpleasant experience she had at the earlier stage of her career.  “I didn’t know anything or anyone. I was yelled at by directors, I was thrown into movies, I was thrown out of movies,” she said.

Priyanka said that what helped her get through the tough days were the wise words of her father, late Dr Ashok Chopra. “‘The more you talk, the less you will listen and the less you will learn’...I taught myself confidence. I learnt it’s what you do after failure that makes you a success,” she said.

Bharathi S Pradhan, who wrote a biography on the actress, titled Priyanka Chopra: A Dark Horse (2018), revealed how her nose job gone wrong had created a havoc in the actress’ life. Film producer Vijay Galani had cast her opposite Bobby Deol in a film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar but the project never took off. It was an untitled movie which had to be ultimately shelved. Director Anil Sharma, who had cast her in the movie Hero: Love Story Of a Spy. When the news of the nose job reached Anil, he had expressed his anger. He had said, “When I looked at her, I burst out angrily and asked her, ‘Where was the need to do all this?’ Mother and daughter got very emotional at this meeting and they explained that she’d had surgery done, it would take six to seven months for the nose to heal. Since she’d been dropped from three or four other films, they were going back to Bareilly and they returned my cheque to me. Yes, that was a very dignified thing to do. They were very decent, cultured people,” he said.

However, the two did end up working together on Hero: Love Story of a Spy after Anil stopped the two from going to Bareilly and got Priyanka’s make-up fixed by a professional. “The first scene I filmed on her featured Priyanka in a long shot with Kabir Bedi. They were playing father and daughter and she gave her shot like a seasoned artiste. Kamaal ki performer hamesha se thi (She was always a fantastic performer),” Anil said.

On Saturday, Priyanka attended the Toronto Film Festival with Shonali Bose, director of her upcoming next The Sky Is Pink. During a media interaction, Shonali shared how they had invited Nick for celebrations on the last day of the shoot. “But he came a little early and we were out in the dark and she was doing a very, very intense scene and I heard a sniff and I suddenly turned and there was Nick standing next to me and he was just crying to see her be emotional. It was just the sweetest thing,” Bose said. To this, Priyanka added: “She goes, you made your husband cry, this is a great scene. It was really cute.”

The Sky is Pink will see Priyanka returning to the silver screen after getting hitched. The movie stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf in lead and is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

