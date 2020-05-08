'Wasn’t Aware Medical Stores Were Selling Alcohol': Rakul Preet Singh Trashes Rumours of Her Buying Liquor

Recently, a video of actress Rakul Preet Singh started doing rounds on the internet which claimed that the De De Pyaar De actress had purchased alcohol during the lockdown. The video apparently showed the actress in a market with a mask on her face and carrying a few items in her hands as she rushes to her car.

“What was @Rakulpreet buying during the #lockdown? She was buying alcohol (sic)?” a tweet by @KRKBoxOffice read. Responding to the tweet, Rakul wrote, "Oh wow! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol (sic)."

Oh wow ! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol https://t.co/3PLYDvtKr0 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 7, 2020

Rakul is not new to online trolling. Without mincing words, the actress makes sure that she hits back at the social media bullies.

Last year, when Rakul was shamed on social media, the actress' retort led to further trolling. Recalling the incident, Rakul told Hindustan Times, “I had woken up to that post and I just couldn’t hold myself from replying. It was the girl Rakul who replied and not the actor Rakul. I feel there’s so much negativity and hatred in this world. Now, I’ve come to a point that there’s a certain section of the society that you can’t do anything about.”

She further added that she will not sit quietly if someone takes a jab at her or her family personally. “I’m open to criticism, but I do get affected when someone attacks me personally or my family. That’s something I’ll not be okay with. Otherwise, I don’t really care because they are faceless people who write things to seek importance, and I really don’t have the time for that,” she said.

Rakul will be next seen in S Shankar's Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal. She will also be seen in Attack, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. Meanwhile, her yet untitled family comedy movie with Arjun Kapoor is also in the pipeline.

