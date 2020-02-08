Wasn't Convinced I Could Do the Film: Sara Ali Khan on Atrangi Re

Raanjhana and Zero director Aanand L Rai recently announced his upcoming directorial, Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Taking to social media, the stars released the promotional pictures for the forthcoming film, wherein Dhanush and Akshay were seen kissing Sara on her cheeks.

Sara recently opened up about her concerns before signing Atrangi Re. "Honestly, when I read the script of Atrangi Re, I wasn't convinced I could do the film. The character is a tough one to pull off, and I want to do one hell of a job trying to prove otherwise. Akshay sir is someone I deeply admire and Dhanush is a talented and understated actor. The idea is to work with diverse actors," she told Mid-day.

After the promotional images for Atrangi Re were released online, a lot of people expressed their discomfort about the age-gap between the male leads and Sara. Talking about it Sara said, "Aanand sir depicts his women authentically, and that's what drew me to the film. Cinema is a director's medium. The filmmakers I work with are sensitive (towards the depiction of women), but I don't involve myself in the writing at all."

Atrangi Re is slated to release on Valentine's Day, 14th February in 2021. Sara will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan, to be released on Valentine's Day 2020. Apart from that, she will be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake with Varun Dhawan, releasing on May 1, 2020.

