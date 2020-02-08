Wasn't Convinced I Could Do the Film: Sara Ali Khan on Atrangi Re
Sara Ali Khan, who has signed Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, explained why she was unsure about doing the film initially.
Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush
Raanjhana and Zero director Aanand L Rai recently announced his upcoming directorial, Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Taking to social media, the stars released the promotional pictures for the forthcoming film, wherein Dhanush and Akshay were seen kissing Sara on her cheeks.
Sara recently opened up about her concerns before signing Atrangi Re. "Honestly, when I read the script of Atrangi Re, I wasn't convinced I could do the film. The character is a tough one to pull off, and I want to do one hell of a job trying to prove otherwise. Akshay sir is someone I deeply admire and Dhanush is a talented and understated actor. The idea is to work with diverse actors," she told Mid-day.
View this post on Instagram
I can’t believe my luck ☀️ My next film : ATRANGI RE Blessed to be working with @aanandlrai sir In an @arrahman musical And so thankful to have @akshaykumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble @dhanushkraja and myself Presented by @itsbhushankumar's @TSeries, @cypplofficial & #capeofgoodfilms ♀️ And written by Himanshu Sharma Sir CANNOT WAIT TO START And cannot wait to come ⏰ Again, on Valentine’s Day ❤️ 14th February 2021‼️
After the promotional images for Atrangi Re were released online, a lot of people expressed their discomfort about the age-gap between the male leads and Sara. Talking about it Sara said, "Aanand sir depicts his women authentically, and that's what drew me to the film. Cinema is a director's medium. The filmmakers I work with are sensitive (towards the depiction of women), but I don't involve myself in the writing at all."
Atrangi Re is slated to release on Valentine's Day, 14th February in 2021. Sara will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan, to be released on Valentine's Day 2020. Apart from that, she will be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake with Varun Dhawan, releasing on May 1, 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Iowa Woman Takes Back Vote for First Openly Queer US Pres Candidate Pete Buttigieg after Realising He's Gay
- While Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan are 'Single', Tony Kakkar Shoots a Music Video with Them
- Google India Has Recommended the Song 'Tanhaai' for All Singles on Valentine's Day
- Shaheen Afridi Helps Pakistan Bowl Bangladesh For 233 on Day One of First Test
- Elon Musk's EDM Track Becomes the 8th 'Hottest Song' on SoundCloud