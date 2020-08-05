Wasn't Convinced Why Someone Would Want To Do A Movie On My Life, Says Gunjan Saxena

Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, India’s first female Air Force officer to combat in the 1999 Kargil War, opened up about her biopic starring Janhvi Kapoor. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will tell the story of how she achieved became a pilot in a highly male-dominated field and her service as a rescuer in the Indo-Pak war.

In a video released by streaming service Netflix, Flight Lieutenant Saxena was seen in conversation with Janhvi. She said that initially she did not think her life was interesting enough for a biopic.

She said, “I wasn’t really convinced as to why someone would want to do a movie on my life. You have lived your life so you don’t find it exciting. It’s exciting only when someone else looks at it.”

Talking about the experience of flying in the beginning of the video, she said when a person is airborne, “the machine will not know whether a man is flying it, or a woman is flying it.”

Janhvi said that what she admired about her is that even though she has done so much for the country and women, she herself feels like she has not done anything great. Janhvi also talked about an incident on set where after a heavy take Saxena asked her if she was tired. To this the Dhadak actor replied that she was only pretending to do what she had done in real-life.

Talking about Janhvi's performance in thd film, Saxena said, "You didn't say much, but you expressed what I would have expressed or would have liked to express."

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was supposed to release on theatres but will release on Netflix on August 12, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar Singh and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.