1-MIN READ

Wasn't Getting Good Roles In Film, TV Was More Financially Secured, Says Actor Aasif Sheikh

Actor Aasif Sheikh, who has become a household name for his role in Babhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain, talked about what made him quit films and return to television.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 3:39 PM IST
Actor Aasif Sheikh started his career with TV but soon switched to films. After not being able to make a mark in the cinematic world, he returned to the small screen. Currently enjoying fandom for his role in the popular series Babhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain, Aasif talked about what made him do the transitions.

"After Hum Log, I started doing films. For 12-15 years I didn’t do TV. I was only doing films. Then I realised there is a respectability on TV and also good roles. Money flow is also consistent. In films, I wasn’t getting good roles. And nothing was outstanding. After doing around 6-7 films as a hero, it didn’t work out for me. So I took up TV. That time, my main aim was to survive and in TV finance was secured,” he said in an interview.

Aasif has been a part of Babhiji Ghar Pe Hain for five years now and has drawn immense love and appreciation for his role as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra. However, the actor says he cannot relate to his character in real life.

Babhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain also stars Shubhangni Atre, Rohitash Gaud and Saumya Tandon.

