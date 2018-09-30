GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Wasn't on Set: Horn OK Pleassss Actor on Tanushree Dutta's Allegations

Tanushree Dutta stirred a lot of people from the film fraternity with her allegations of sexual harassment on Nana Patekar.

News18.com

Updated:September 30, 2018, 5:31 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Instagram
Tanushree Dutta stirred a lot of people from the film fraternity with her allegations of sexual harassment on Nana Patekar. Actors like Renuka Shahane, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar among others came in her support.

Recently, Horn Ok Pleassss actor Muzammil Ibrahim was quizzed about what happened on sets 10 years ago. To this, he told DNA, “I wasn’t present on the sets that day. She was there only for the item song and we never met. It was a three-day shoot and I was required only on the last day. You can ask anyone — whether it’s the assistants or Tanushree herself. Like everyone else, I also got to know about it later that day (referring to the incident being first reported in 2008)."

Though model-turned-actor refused to take any sides, he said, “This is a legal issue and we need to wait for the legal course to take its own action. I can’t comment on this before that. It’s an extremely sensitive matter.”

Apart from Patekar, she also made allegations against the film’s choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Samee Siddique, of ganging up against her by witnessing everything mutely and not interfering.

Speaking to News18, Acharya said, “It’s a wrong statement that Nana ji called members of some political party on set. It never happened. He’s a very sweet person, he can never do that.
Earlier, the film's director and producer were also contacted by News18, to get their version of the incident.

While Siddiqui told, “It was unfortunate that all this happened on my film set. But it was resolved at that point of time only. We immediately replaced her with Rakhi Sawant. I don’t know why she is bringing the issue back when it was already settled down.” Film’s director Sarang spoke up in defence of Patekar saying the actress’ claims are “false”.
