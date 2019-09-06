Wasn't Very Comfortable Doing Intimate Scenes in Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala: Divyanka Tripathi

In the age of streaming, the popularity of TV soaps has surely taken a backseat, leading small screen stars trying their hands at venturing into web space. And, among them, one is Divyanka Tripathi.

While she rose to fame with her dual role in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, it was her Dr. Ishita on Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that helped her establish her feet as one of the biggest actors in the Indian television industry.

Her new project Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, which recently started streaming on Alt Balaji, is a romantic comedy about two chefs whose relationship goes sour for unknown reasons. Fate brings them back as they bump into each other after eight years and have a bitter-sweet relation. Divyanka plays Indie Spice's head chef named Nithya and Rajiv Khandelwal is a Michelin Star chef and Nithya's new boss. The show has managed to create quite a buzz, and the chemistry of the two have been appreciated by the audience.

In an exclusive interview recently, the actress got candid about her role, working with co-actor Rajeev and how she made up her mind into doing intimate scenes.

“It was an absolute delight (working with Rajiv) because he is a very good and supportive co-actor. Our give and take were very nice and he is very spontaneous. Thankfully, we did not stick just to the script because even I am not like that and I love to make changes and it did wonders for us. Yes, there was a lot of romance and it wasn’t very difficult to do it with him as he is a very professional actor which made it easy for us to work.”

Watch the promo here:

While usually, we have seen her play goody two-shoes characters, Divyanka is seen in a bold avatar for this one. The promo has quite a few intimate scenes and dialogues. When we asked how it was like for her to get into that zone, she said, “I am still trying to get used to it. I was not very comfortable because I am new to this space. But I have been acting for the last 13 years and wanted to make a change. I am an actor after all and an actor should be able to do everything.”

She further added, “There was a requirement to do such a role, especially for this particular character (in her new show). If I had not done those scenes, it would have been incomplete on the part of the character. So, as an actor, I had to tune myself and mold my brain accordingly as the need of the script. And here it is! A lot of things also depend on the director. If the direction and editing look nice, things do not look vulgar. It should look aesthetical and beautiful, and that’s how it is looking.”

The name of the show is an interesting one and we can guess that they are actually pseudonyms that reflect the characters of the lead pair. By the looks of it, Divyanka plays the Chicken Masala, who is usually hot-headed and gets angry easily. When asked whether she related to her character, she said, “I am not that angry as a person. I am more balanced. I would rather weigh the situation and think to myself should I react at this or can I keep quiet for five more minutes and let the tornado pass. (Laughs) Even when I am really angry, I react lesser than one would usually do in the same situation. At times I am vocal if I don’t find something right, but I don’t keep things bottled in her heart. However, Nithya is quite in contrast with me.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.