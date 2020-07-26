Shekhar Kapur Supports AR Rahman, Says 'You Won An Oscar, That's Your Problem'

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman revealed that the reason he has been doing less work in Bollywood over the years is that certain people in the Hindi film industry have constantly been spreading rumours about him, denting his chances of getting good work.

The subject came up when Rahman was asked why he works more frequently in Tamil cinema than in Hindi films, during an interaction on the FM station Radio Mirchi. "I don't say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours," replied the composer.

On Sunday, veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur came out in support of Rahman as he tweeted, "You know what your problem is @arrahman? You went and got #Oscars. An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle (sic)," while sharing a snap of Rahman's statement on a newspaper.

You know what your problem is @arrahman ? You went and got #Oscars . An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle .. pic.twitter.com/V148vJccss — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 26, 2020

Rahman won two Oscars for Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire in 2009. In October last year, he turned producer with the musical film, 99 Songs. Now, Rahman seems to be hinting at moving on from the controversy as he wrote in his latest tweet, "Lost Money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Lets move on. We have greater things to do (sic)."

Lost Money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Lets move on. We have greater things to do😊 https://t.co/7oWnS4ATvB — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) July 26, 2020

Rahman's latest score is for Dil Bechara, the late Sushant Singh Rajput's last film that released on OTT this Friday. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and has been winning plaudits for its hummable tunes.

