WATCH | 5 Soulful Songs by the Birthday Boy Ankit Tiwari That Will Make You Fall in Love

Ankit Tiwai, the popular Bollywood playback singer, turns a year older today. Born in Uttar Pradesh, the talented singer-musician has created a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry through his melodious voice. With Sunn Raha Hai Na Tu from the blockbuster movie Aashiqui 2, Ankit made a phenomenal impression and since then he has emerged as one of the favorite singers of the current generation.

On the special occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at 5 beautiful songs sung by Ankit:

Teri Galliyan

The gifted singer infused life into this love ballad from Ek Villain, both in the capacity of a singer as well as a music composer. The song was picturised on Shraddha Kapoor and this romantic track fetched Ankit Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer in 2015.

Dil Darbadar

Ankit came up with yet another gem of a composition with this song from Rajkumar Hirani’s PK. Ankit’s voice lent a lovely, heartwarming feel to this track that was loved by the nation. The movie starred Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.

Tu Hai Ki Nahi

From the movie Roy, this soothing song, instantly became a hot favorite at the time of its release because of Ankit’s ethereal rendition. His soulful voice rendered this song a rare charm and beauty. This lovely song topped the music chartbuster. It was picturised on Ranbir Kapoor. Once again, Ankit was both the music composer and singer of this track.

Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi

Ankit went out of his style and composed this peppy dance track from the movie Airlift that featured Akshay Kumar. The song was a super hit. Ankit and Arijit both spread their magic in this song. Ankit exuded such a terrific expression through his voice in this song that had an Arabic touch to it, that it immediately established a heartfelt connection with the audience.

Mat Ja re

Ankit delivered this song brilliantly in the film Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The song had an innate sadness that was brought out beautifully by Ankit. The song was composed by Raj Shekhar. Directed by Anand L Rai, this movie had Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan in lead roles.

Apart from the above-mentioned list of songs, there are many more wonderful tracks that deserve to be mentioned - such as Qadar Pyar Hai (Bhaag Johnny) Boond Boond (Roy) and Tu Milade (All Is Well).

Here’s wishing the star singer many more years of success and good luck!

