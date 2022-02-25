WATCH | 5 Times Birthday Boy Shahid Kapoor Floored Us With His Dance Moves

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAHID KAPOOR: Shahid Kapoor’s journey is one of the most inspiring in Bollywood. Shahid started as a background dancer and skillfully made his way to one of the most popular and loved actors in Bollywood. This 17-year-long journey, with all its ups and downs, was a journey that carved one of the leading actors out of Shahid.

The actor is known not only for his acting but his stellar dance performances. With his debut film, Ishq Vishk, Shahid established himself as a performer who makes it hard for the audience to look away from the big screen. Today, as the actor turns a year older and ages gracefully, here are the top five dance performances that made him the apple of many eyes in Bollywood.

Dhating Naach

Gracing the soundtrack of the 2013 action-comedy, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Dhating Naach adeptly featured the performer in Shahid. There is one thing to dance with the body, and there is another thing to include the face along with the steps. Dhating naach shows some energetic moves with a wide array of expressions on Shahid’s face.

Pump It Up

This song proved that if Shahid ever holds a concert, the ground will be jam-packed with people going crazy over Shahid’s dance moves. The elegance and suave that Shahid carried in the song are amazing. The chiselled body surely acted as a cherry on top. The song featured in the 2010-film Chance pe Dance.

Urvashi

Starring Shahid alongside the very talented Kiara Advani, this re-make of the A.R Rahman-produced ‘Urvashi’ was a hit club banger. While the song had many qualities for it to become a hit, Shahid and Kiara’s chemistry was a significant factor. Shahid, with his beard, proved that he can look dashing anywhere in the spectrum, lying between a cute chocolate boy and a handsome hunk.

Nagada

A perfect wedding song, Nagada showcased the Punjabi gabru side of Shahid Kapoor. The song is packed with energetic moves and feet-thumping beets. Shahid honed black kurta and salwar and swayed away the audience in reel and real, with his impeccable Punjabi dance moves. The song featured in the box-office hit Jab We Met, which also starred Kareena Kapoor.

Gulaabo

With Vishal Dadlani and Amit Trivedi producing magic through the unique music, all the song needed was Shahid’s well-timed and well-performed dance moves to make it reach the level of perfection, and so it did. Gulaabo’s direction aligned with its peculiar choreography and was a treat to watch with Alia matching Shahid’s energy.

