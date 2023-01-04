Watch: 777 Charlie Fame Sangeetha Sringeri's Super Fun Pajama Party Clip

Model-turned-actor Sangeetha Sringeri is a well-known face of the Kananda entertainment industry. She is popularly known as Sathi or Parvatii for her role in the Kannada daily soap Hara Hara Mahadev. The actress also finished in the top 10 at the Miss India beauty pageant in 2014 and was the runner-up at the world supermodel contest.

But the actress made her acting debut in 2018 with the movie A+, a subtle sequel to Upendra’s cult classic A. But she got her breakthrough after appearing in the adventure comedy-drama 777 Charlie. The movie was a huge success earning over Rs 105 crore globally and became the fifth highest-grossing Kannada film at the time of its release.

Apart from her outstanding acting skills, the actress is also an active social media user. She often shares glimpses of her personal and private life to stay connected with the fans. Recently, the actress shared a short clip from her Pyjama Party, and it’s viral on social media.

In the clip, the actress is seen answering rapid-fire questions, playing games, and having fun. Sharing the video, she wrote, “The evening was all about unfiltered talks and Lots of Laughs. Pyjama Party Streaming now on KRG connects youtube channel.”

Watch the video here:

Seeing the video, her fans went crazy and showered red hearts and fire emojis in the comment box.

On the work front, she will next be seen in the upcoming Kannada movie Marigold. This action thriller is directed by Raghavendra M Naik and produced by Raghuvardhan. The movie casts Diganth in the lead role. While the music is scored by Veer Samarth, K S Chandrashekhar is the cinematographer and KM Prakash is handling editing. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres this year on March 26.

