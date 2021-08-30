WATCH: A Playlist of Songs to Celebrate Punjabi Pop Sensation Guru Randhawa's Birthday

A complete playlist of the current generation will be totally incomplete without a Guru Randhawa song. The singer-music composer, who kickstarted his career with Punjabi and Indi-pop songs, soon set his foot in the Bollywood industry and there was no turning back for him. Guru came into the limelight with some of the chartbuster tracks including Lahore, Patola and High Rated Gabru, to name a few. He also featured in some of the videos for films like Hindi Medium and Blackmail. As Guru turns 30 on August 30, here’s a look at some of his peppy songs which are the life of every party.

Suit

Guru featured in and crooned this upbeat Punjabi track that is composed by Intense. Its popularity led to a slightly different version for 2017 film Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar. The song received overwhelming response all over again.

Patola

Guru’s 2015 Punjabi pop song in collaboration with Bohemia was a huge hit. It was later used as a wedding song in Kirti Kulhari and Irrfan’s thriller, Blackmail. Guru Randhawa did a cameo in the video.

Morni Banke

The ultimate dance track from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra’s film Badhaai Ho is unmissable. Guru and Neha Kakkar lent their voice to this track which has a festive flavour. The energetic number is now a must-play at sangeet ceremonies.

Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani

The breezy song has the charm of old-school romance. Guru sang his way into hearts of music lovers through this track from the film, Tumhari Sulu. He not only crooned, but also wrote the song and co-composed it with Rajat Nagpal.

Naach Meri Rani

Guru featured in this high intensity dance video with actress Nora Fatehi.

He sang the track with Nikhita Gandhi, composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi.

