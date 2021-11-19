Watch: Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas Trailer is a Mix of Mystery and Murder

The trailer of Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh starrer Bob Biswas is out and sees the return of the infamous contract killer from 2012 film Kahaani. It will center on the beginnings of Bob Biswas in the murder-for-hire business as we get to know his family and life apart from his dubious double life as a killer.

The movie creates the Kolkata ambience well and the use of tone and suppressed colours add to the mystery of the character. It explores the life of Bob Biswas, a hitman-for-hire, who finds it difficult to recall his criminal past and experiences moral dilemma after coming out of the coma. It premieres on December 3, 2021 on ZEE5.

Talking about the movie, Abhishek, who replaces Saswata Chatterjee as Bob Biswas from Kahaani, said, “I have thoroughly enjoyed deep-diving into and creating the immersive world of Bob. It’s one of the coolest films I have worked on and I hope people truly enjoy the trailer and the film."

The character of Bob Biswas, a cold-blooded serial killer who poses as an insurance agent, was first seen in the Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani, which released in 2012. The character had a small role but was very impactful.

Chitrangada, who is playing the female protagonist said, “Bob Biswas is a unique film, and I am proud to be a part of it. It’s a fascinating tale of an intriguing character and the people around him. The film has the right amount of mystery, madness and mayhem."

Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, Bob Biswas is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Bound Script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

