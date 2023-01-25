Watch: Actor Pratham Reminisces About His Time With Kannada Star Puneeth Rajkumar

Popular Kannada actor Pratham recently remembered Puneeth Rajkumar during the release of his upcoming film Nata Bhayankara. The trailer of the film was released on Tuesday. On this occasion remembering Puneeth Rajkumar, the actor also shared an old video of himself with power star Puneeth Rajkumar.

In 2021, actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. His phenomenal acting skills and charming personality made him a renowned name among the audiences. Puneeth Rajkumar has delivered several hit films including Appu, Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Mourya, Aakash, Ajay, Arasu, Milana, and Vamshi. His last film, James, hit the theatres amid great fanfare. The actor made his debut with the 1976 thriller Premada Kanike as a child artist.

While reminiscing about the late actor, Pratham wrote, “You should have been there today sir!! It was so much fun, Punya! I was so happy to see the sincere support from the people! Bless you from there! The movie is dedicated to you".

Pratham is known for films including In the Shadows, Devrantha Manushya, and Raju Kannada Medium. The actor made his directorial debut with the film “Devravne Budu Guru" (Don’t worry, there is God) in 2014. Besides this, the actor has also been the winner of the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 4 winner.

Nata Bhayankara is a romantic comedy entertainer. Written and directed by Pratham, the film will hit the big screen on 3rd February this year. The star cast of the film includes Pratham, Sushmitha Joshi and Neharikha Shenoy in the lead roles. Moreover, the film is bankrolled by the Swarasya Cine Creations banner.

