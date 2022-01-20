Watch: Actor Priya Marathe's Favorite Place is This Fruit and Vegetable Market

For popular actor Priya Marathe, food is bae. She has been often seen Instagramming her food, and she loves to eat everything — from sweets and street food to fruits and vegetables. The actor with her mom recently went to her most loved place, a vegetable and fruit market. Sharing a video on her Instagram handle, Priya wrote, “बाजारहाट… Place me and my mom love - vegetable and fruit market… #freshfruits #greens #loveveggies”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Marathe (@priyamarathe)

The video has the popular Marathi song, Rani Majhya Malyamandi by Avadhoot Gupte and Vaishali Samant. The video starts with a glimpse into the vegetable and fruit market.

Priya then turns the camera towards her. She can be seen standing in the market with a face mask on. The video progressed with a series of photos, including a selfie of Priya and her mother having coconut water. It came to end with the photos of Priya with fruits and vegetables.

Mahesh Shetty, Priya’s friend from the industry, has reacted to the post by saying, “What about feeding all this?” Priya replied, “Arayyy tum bolo sirf kab.”

Priya is not only a foodie but also a great cook. During the lockdown, she shared photos of many of the dishes that she made at home.

For the unversed, Priya is a well-known personality in the Hindi and Marathi entertainment industry. She has been a part of many successful Marathi television shows.

In the Marathi entertainment industry, Priya made her small screen debut with the daily soap Ya Sukhanno Yaa. Apart from this, she stepped into the Hindi industry with Kasam Se.

She is best known for her role as Archana’s sister Varsha in the television series Pavitra Rishta and as Bhavani Rathod in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.