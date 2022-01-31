Watch: Actor, Vlogger Nidhi Bhanushali Sings a Hit Hindi Song to Fans' Delight

With her performance in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, actor Nidhi Bhanushali carved a never to be diminished place in the hearts of the audience. The actor who played the role of Sonu was immensely popular among the audience. Nidhi ended her stint on the show a long time back, though she is still very popular as she keeps uploading travel vlogs on her Youtube channel, Gadabout Pilgrims.

Recently, the actor shared on Instagram a video in which she is singing a popular Hindi song.

Nidhi is singing in dim light, matching the vibe of the song. The best part about this song is that Nidhi’s voice feels quite refreshing without any musical support. She received an overwhelming response to her singing talent from the audience. Her fans advised Nidhi to try singing when travelling is not possible.

A cursory glance at Nidhi’s Instagram feed is enough to show her love for travelling. The most interesting aspect of Nidhi’s vlogs is that she ensures top-notch production quality for her Youtube videos. Recently, the diva went to Jammu with her friends. She visited Ramban and PatniTop. She also visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

For those who don’t know, Ramban has been carved out of the erstwhile Doda district. It started functioning as an independent unit on April 1, 2007.

PatniTop is a famous hill resort located in the lower Himalayan range. This hill resort is closer to the Pir Panjal range. It is famous for its picturesque locations.

Nidhi is quite fond of nature. The actor posted a slew of photos and videos of herself enjoying the bird watching. She is seen with her dog in the first photo. She also tries to film birds through binoculars in the video. Nidhi wrote in the caption, “A perfect evening for bird watching and a sad attempt at filming them through a pair of binoculars."

