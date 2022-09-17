Watch: Actress Leena Bhagwat Gets Emotional on Aata Hou De Dhingana Show

A new game show titled Aata Hou De Dhingana has started airing on Star Pravah from September 10. The show features popular celebrities from the Marathi television industry participating in several fun tasks including Antakshari, dance challenges, and more along with their teammates. It is a limited-episode series airing only on weekends. Every week the show features the cast of other shows running on Star Pravah. This week the cast of Thipkyanchi Rangoli will be participating in the show. The promo of this weekend has come out in which the host of the show Siddharth Jadhav asks a question to Suva Maa and Vithu Baba of the Rangoli series and then the Suva maa i.e. actress Leena Bhagwat starts crying inconsolably.

Suva Maa and Vithu Baba of the Rangoli series are husband and wife in real life. Both used to work in the same play. That’s where their tunes matched and the two decided to come together for a lifetime.

In the promo clip, Siddharth plays a game with Leena and Mangesh Kadam on the stage of Aata Hou De Dhingana. He asked the couple their wedding date. The two recounted old memories after Siddharth’s question. At the end of the game, Vithu Baba proposes to Suva’s maa and asks her if she will marry him. At that moment, Leena Bhagwat gets emotional and hugs Mangesh and cries. Seeing the love between the two, everyone present there got emotional.

Host Siddhart Jadhav also posted this promo video on his Instagram. He captioned the video with “Real life love story of Suva maa and Vittu Baba. Love you, Leena Tai and Mangesh Dada. Now let there be fun. Every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Star Pravah.”

The video received a lot of appreciation from the fans and got over 52 thousand views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth jadhav (@siddharth23oct)



Talking about Leena and Mangesh Kadam’s love story, it is very special and unique. During the play, the duo became friends and fell in love and the two suddenly decided to get married. They both were acting on a series, and one day Leena and Mangesh eloped and got married. The journey was very difficult for both of them.

