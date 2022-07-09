Watch: Actress Ratan Rajputh's Day Out in Bihar's Anwarhi Village

Popular television star Ratan Rajputh also known as Lali from Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo is quite active on one of the social media platforms YouTube. From playing Chandralekha in Raavan and following up with many more TV serials to Santoshi Maa, the actress made a strong name for herself in the industry.

But somehow she left the industry and is now enjoying her own time. She keeps posting her vlogs on her YouTube channel. Recently, in one of her vlogs, she is seen working on-ground in Anwarhi, Bihar.

At the beginning of the video, she explains that she is heading to a nearby village. The villagers were inviting her for a long time as they were connected to Ratan’s father. Later, she discloses the village’s name, which was Anwarhi in Bihar. From visiting a popular temple of goddess Sati, following up enjoying a lovely time with the villagers to harvesting crops with them, the actress then sang a folk song.

Within just a few days of posting the video, it has got more than 2 lakh views and over 7,000 users have already liked it. Fans could not stop themselves from sending her love and good wishes. One of her fans said, “Thank you Ratan for showing our real Bihar! People generally have different thoughts about our state especially due to cinemas. But in reality, Bihar is such a sweet place with the sweetest people. And when it comes to guests, We follow, Atithi Devo Bhava! By the way, waiting in Mumbai.”

One more said, “Love this folk song!! I was born in Patna and my Nani house is there, love seeing the Bihar language.” Another wrote, “Beautiful soul inside out Ratan mam…I just love your vlogs. You are connected with roots and yes honest…Keep growing keep shining.”

One more fan got emotional and wrote, “I’m in tears after watching this beautiful vlog. A lot of love to you mam Thank you for showing this Bihar to everyone.”

“I am connected with you from your starting days. From this village. You are doing so good dear. Bless you. Very happy to see your growth day by day. Aisa lag raha hai ki main khud waha apke sath grow kar rahi hooon. wishing to meet you. love &lots of respect from Maharashtra,” another said.

