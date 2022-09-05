Watch: Actress Shwetha Srivatsav Launches NGO On Her Birthday

Shwetha Srivatsav is known for her movies and shows in the Kannada entertainment industry. She started her career in theatres and later moved to movies and television. Shwetha rose to fame for her role in TN Seetharam’s Manvanthara.

On September 4, Shwetha Srivatsav celebrated her birthday and on her special day, the actress shared that she has launched an NGO. She shared a video in which she talked about the organisation. Shwetha captioned the video, “Today…on my birthday, thought of sharing a very special news with you all that we have started a new NGO – ‘Karnataka Syndicate Foundation’!

“I always believed in giving back to society be it in any smallest way or whichever form that we can. For a very long period, I was looking for opportunities and was privileged to be part of many social activities /welfare activities too.”

She further added, “Parallelly, I was contemplating about how to take this to next level. Fortunately, I have found a wonderful team. KSF (NGO) is also associated with, Sri sai Charitable trust which is running an old age home for 15 years. Now our team members coming from various professions, have joined hands with us. I will be sharing here, in this space more details/activities that we have planned and would be more than happy for any of your suggestions/participation/contribution to the same. As always need your best wishes, support & love for this voyage.”

Check out the video here:

Shwetha Srivatsav’s fans wished her on her birthday and also praised her for launching an NGO and called it a “good initiative.”

Shwetha made her film debut in 2006 with Mukha Mukhi. She shot to fame with her performance in Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, which was released in 2013. She also won Filmfare Award South for Best Actress for her role in Fair & Lovely.

