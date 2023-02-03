Tridha Choudhury is a well-known face in the film industry. In 2013, she made her acting debut in the Bengali film Mishawr Rawhoshyo, directed by Srijit Mukherji. The audiences adored her character of Rini. She also made her television debut in 2013 itself with the popular Star Plus series Dahleez, in which she played the female lead. Apart from her acting abilities, the diva is also a fashionista, as evident through her Instagram handle. She keeps sharing photos and videos with her fans to keep them updated on her whereabouts.

A video of the actress, who made headlines for her bold appearance and acting in the web series Aashram, in which she can be seen swimming in the pool, has now gone viral on social media. The actress posted the video on her Instagram handle last week, and her fans love it. Posting the video, she wrote, “Deep diving into my emotions be like." The diva flaunted her toned body in a royal blue bikini set. The video is giving major vacation goals. Take a look:

Tridha Choudhury was recently on a vacation in Paris. Tridha looked stunning in a black sleeveless shimmer dress with a plunging neckline in a video. She wore glam makeup, kept her hair open and accessorised her looks with statement earrings and matching heels. She filmed the video at the Hotel Castille Paris, a luxury hotel in Paris. A number of scenes and still photos of Tridha were seen in the montage video, where she appeared to be having the time of her life in “the heart of Paris." In the hotel, she was seen doing many things like sitting on a couch with a storybook and dancing with a huge teddy bear. The actress captioned the video, “Allure."

Check out the video here:

Tridha found success after appearing in the MX Player’s original series Aashram. The Prakash Jha directed crime drama series, also starred Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tushar Pandey, Darshan Kumar and Anupriya Goenka. In the show, Tridha played the role of Babita, a sex worker. She was praised for her outstanding acting abilities and made headlines for her daring scenes with co-star Bobby.

