Watch: Actress Urmila Nimbalkar Day Out With Her Niece

Marathi actress Urmila Nimbalkar, who has made a name for herself with popular TV serials like Diya Aur Baati Hum and Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, soon turned social media influencer after starting a YouTube channel. Her transition from actress to YouTuber increased her fan following by leaps and bounds and she sure does know how to keep her fans content. From fashion and make-up tips to snippets about her daily life, she shares all kinds of content on her YouTube channel.

Urmila recently embraced motherhood as she gave birth to a baby boy last August. While she spends quality time with her baby, a recent post by her proves that she is a doting aunt as well.

Not being able to spend quality time with her niece Unmani ever since the birth of her child, she compensated for it recently by taking her out on a cat play date as she is fond of cats. She posted a video of the quality time she spent with her niece on her social media handle. Check out the video below to watch the aunt and niece duo have a beautiful outing and play with the adorable fur babies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urmila| Actor Marathi Youtuber (@urmilanimbalkar)



In her caption, she wrote, “In my opinion, paying in terms of money is easy but time and effort are hard! And that’s exactly what kids want. Your undivided attention with quality time. So, you have to take personal care of your relationships.

“Mentor Pralhad Dada Pai says, “Not paying attention is a notable crime”. Since I could not give enough attention to my cute niece Unmani since I became a mother, I spent time with her today. We booked a cat play date in Swakaya since she loves cats and enjoyed the day together”.

Unmani is the daughter of Urmila’s brother IPS Vaibhav Nimbalkar.

