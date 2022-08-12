Watch: Ajay Devgan’s 'Special Handshake' With Son Yug Melts a Million Hearts

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan has shown his phenomenal acting chops in films like Raid, Tanhaji, and Sooryavanshi to name a few. Some of the characters he has played as the angry young man fighting for justice in society have been loved by the audiences.

Apart from movies, the Drishyam actor enjoys blissful family life with his wife-actor Kajol and two kids, Nysa and Yug Devgan. Recently, Ajay shared a unique “father-son handshake” video from the sets of his upcoming project Bholaa, which has won the hearts of his fans.

The actor wrote, “Working on our special father-son handshake.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)



The adorable video reveals the megastar, dressed in a simple turquoise shirt, giving a tight hug to Yug. As the video progresses, Ajay is seen practising a special handshake with his son before pulling him in for a short embrace.

The crew members on the sets were spotted smiling, witnessing Ajay and his son’s “special” handshake moment.

Fans have reacted to the beautiful father-and-son relationship in the actor’s comment section. While one user wrote, “Lovely father and son”, another praised him to be the “best father”.

Although Ajay is not a frequent social media user, he seldom shares glimpses of his children alongside his upcoming projects on the social media platform. Earlier, on Nysa’s birthday this year, the actor penned an emotional note on Instagram, asserting how “privileged” he was to have a daughter like her.

On the work front, Ajay has taken the director’s seat for his upcoming action thriller Bholaa, which he headlines with Tabu. Bholaa is said to be a Tamil remake of the movie Kaithi, starring South actor Karthi. Other details ofthe film are not announced as of yet.

