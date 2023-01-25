Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar has wowed fans with his stellar performance and groundbreaking action sequences in Thunivu. The high-octane action entertainer has taken fans into a frenzy with many regions witnessing celebrations for the H Vinoth directorial. With the ongoing buzz surrounding the film refusing to die down, Thunivu makers have dropped an interesting behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of the Ajith Kumar-starrer that has grabbed the eyeballs of movie buffs in no time.

The now-viral making video of Thunivu was dropped on Twitter on January 24 by executive producer Rahul. The visual snippets have been gaining traction ever since. “FIRST BLOCKBUSTER OF 2023. THUNIVU” reads the apt tweet.

The BTS clip opens with the director announcing “action" with a film camera in sight. Ajith Kumar is also captured in the same frame, seemingly ready to spring into action. Soon, the 51-year-old makes a dashing entry. First, only half of his face is visible, which soon shifts to the actor taking firm strides as he emerges from a cloud of smoke.

Dressed in a casual shirt, pair of black trousers and uber-cool sunglasses, Ajith can be seen holding a gun in his hands, aiming forward as he is guided by the other crew members. Cut to the next scene, the Valimai actor is captured assisting the others on how to hold a gun. From nailbiting action scenes, deafening explosions and plenty of shooting, the BTS clip features everything that is embedded in Thunivu.

As soon as the video snippets surfaced on the internet, fans were quick to drop their reactions in the comment section. While one user requested, “A kindly request Rahul bro please release the full making video,’ another pointed out, “Caption Speaks.” Many others also spoke about Thunivu’s impressive box office collections.

According to a report by ETimes, Thunivu has entered the 200-crore box office club, since its release on January 11. Produced by Boney Kapoor under the banners of Red Giant Movies, the heist thriller also stars Manju Warrier as the lead actress, packing some powerful punches. Thunivu is also geared up to mark its presence on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on February 10.

Meanwhile, speaking of Ajith Kumar, the action star has already started working on his next cinematic venture. He has joined hands with ace director Vignesh Shivan for his upcoming film, tentatively titled AK62. As per Etimes, AK62 will start rolling from February 23 in Mumbai. The yet-to-be-titled film will also reportedly stars Trisha Krishnan in a pivotal role.

