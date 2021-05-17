Watch: Akshay Kumar's Embarrassed Reaction to His First Screen Test

Akshay Kumar is a perfect example of going from rags to riches. The actor struggled his way through to the top of the Hindi movie industry. However, during a talk show, the 'Khiladi' actor felt embarrassed seeing his first screen test in which the actor flexed his muscles.

In an old video that has been shared online again, when Akshay was shown a glimpse of his screen test at talk show 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai' by host Farooq Shaikh, he felt amusingly embarrassed about it and pointed out his long hair. Farooq and Akshay couldn’t control their laugh watching the latter performing martial arts.

In the chat show, Akshay also talked about his love for martial arts. He might have started as an action hero, but from the late 80’s till now, the actor has come a long way.

Akshay started his career in the year 1987 and got his first big hit with suspense thriller Khiladi in 1992. He has given several blockbusters to the Bollywood industry in the form of Mohra, Hera Pheri, Singh is King, Rowdy Rathore and Mission Mangal among others where he has shown his charisma in action, comedy, romance, biopic and almost every genre. More than 30 years in the Indian cinema, he has been able to pull off the toughest characters and broke all records.

Presently, the much loved actor is awaiting the release of action-flick Sooryavanshi, also starring Katrina Kaif, which has been postponed twice due to Covid-19. The Rohit Shetty-directorial was set to hit theaters on March 24 last year, but the onslaught of pandemic pushed the release indefinitely.

The second wave of the coronavirus again shelved the new release date of April 30 this year.But to the pleasure of his fans, Akshay has a lot of movies lined up for 2021. Spy thriller 'Bell Bottom' with Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, romantic drama 'Atrangi Re' with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, are all scheduled to release this year. He will also be seen in period drama 'Prithviraj' with debutant Manushi Chhillar.

