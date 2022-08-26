CHANGE LANGUAGE
Watch: Akshay Kumar's 'Mind Games' on Rakul Preet Singh As They Promote Cuttputli
Watch: Akshay Kumar's 'Mind Games' on Rakul Preet Singh As They Promote Cuttputli

Last Updated: August 26, 2022, 12:47 IST

The video clip showed Akshay and Rakul walking hand-in-hand on the streets as the song Saathiya from their film Cuttputli played in the background.

Actors Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh, currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming crime thriller Cuttputli, have been promoting their film in a fun and unique way. Akshay, who always has some trick up his sleeve, played a harmless “mind game” with his co-star, leaving the latter bewildered.

The Samrat Prithviraj actor dropped a hilarious video on Instagram, making fans crack up. He has even urged viewers to recreate some funny reels using the Saathiya song adding that he would upload the best ones on his Instagram handle.

Top Showsha Video

