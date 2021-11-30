CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#Coronavirus#IPL#Bollywood#Parliament
Home » News » Movies » Watch: Alia Bhatt Dances Her Heart Out to Tamma Tamma Song at Delhi Wedding
1-MIN READ

Watch: Alia Bhatt Dances Her Heart Out to Tamma Tamma Song at Delhi Wedding

Alia Bhatt dances to her song from Badrinath Ki Dulhania at a wedding event in Delhi

Alia Bhatt dances to her song from Badrinath Ki Dulhania at a wedding event in Delhi

Alia Bhatt was seen dancing to her song Tamma Tamma from Badrinath Ki Dulhania at a wedding event in Delhi. Take a look.

Entertainment Bureau

Actress Alia Bhatt has been shooting for upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Delhi for past few weeks. Co-stars Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra were also part of the film schedule in the heart of the country. Alia also took time out from her shoot schedule to attend Brown Munde fame singer AP Dhillon’s concert in Gurugram with Ranveer recently.

Meanwhile, a video of Alia is doing the rounds on social media from a wedding she performed at in Delhi. Dressed in a funky purple outfit, she is seen dancing to her film’s song Tamma Tamma remix from Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

Alia will be in Mumbai for RRR trailer launch on Dec 3. She will be joining Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and Ajay Devgn at the grand event in Mumbai. Alia plays a cameo in the film and her character, named Sita, and there are reports that she may feature in a grand dance number in RRR.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, a new video shared by director Karan Johar announced the release date of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani as Feb 10, 2023. The video gives the audience a glimpse of what’s unfolding on the film’s sets. It features the cast of the film engrossed in their work and engaging in fun banter during the downtime at the sets, plush settings and production designs and the cast sporting designer outfits. The video also makes a self-aware and referential joke at the theme of ‘Parivaar’ that are the hallmark of Karan Johar directorials.

Alia’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi is set for Feb 18 release in cinema halls. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.
Tags
first published:November 30, 2021, 15:37 IST