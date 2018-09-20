English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor nail the Sui Dhaaga challenge but SRK is the real winner. Here’s why
The Sui Dhaaga challenge seems to have caught on. Watch Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar do it.
A screengrab of Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor trying to take up the Sui Dhaaga challenge. (Image: Twitter/Karan Johar)
Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga challenge — which implores you to thread a needle in 10 seconds — has caught on with the celebrities sharing videos of them trying to do it.
After Askhay Kumar’s failed attempt on Tuesday, actors Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur gave a go at it on Wednesday. While Alia was successful in completing the task in time, Aditya was struggling till the end. The two actors will be seen together in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Kalank.
Watch video:
Alia nominated her go-to guru, filmmaker Karan Johar for the challenge and asked him to extend it to her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.
Karan took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a video of the two taking a go at it.
Though Ranbir initially fumbles, he gets it right in time unlike Johar, who eventually gives up. They have nominated Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to take it up next.
Watch their fun video here:
However, despite Alia and Ranbir nailing the challenge, Shah Rukh Khan emerged as the real winner. Known for his wit and self deprecating humour, SRK completed the challenge on Wednesday and how!
He took a giant needle and a thick thread and put one inside the other in no time. Explaining his quirky take on the now-viral challenge, he jokingly said, “Bade bade logon ki badi badi cheezein.”
Watch the video:
While several celebs are showing their prowess at needle threading, we’re yet to see if Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer and Deepika — who have all been nominated — would be able to do it or not.
Throwing open the challenge on Monday, Anushka tweeted a video of her and Varun asking people to try out the fun activity. “Humne toh kar diya! Ab aap sab ki baari! @iamsrk, ready to thread the needle for the #SuiDhaagaChallenge? The challenge is open to everyone. So share your videos on social media tagging @yrf, @SuiDhaagaFilm with #SuiDhaagaChallenge & nominate your friends! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia (sic),” she wrote alongside.
Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga will release on September 28.
Thanks for nominating us @aliaa08 ! We accept the #suidhaagachallenge and further nominate @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Best of luck @AnushkaSharma @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/B0SaafYSji— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 19, 2018
However, despite Alia and Ranbir nailing the challenge, Shah Rukh Khan emerged as the real winner. Known for his wit and self deprecating humour, SRK completed the challenge on Wednesday and how!
He took a giant needle and a thick thread and put one inside the other in no time. Explaining his quirky take on the now-viral challenge, he jokingly said, “Bade bade logon ki badi badi cheezein.”
Watch the video:
While several celebs are showing their prowess at needle threading, we’re yet to see if Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer and Deepika — who have all been nominated — would be able to do it or not.
Throwing open the challenge on Monday, Anushka tweeted a video of her and Varun asking people to try out the fun activity. “Humne toh kar diya! Ab aap sab ki baari! @iamsrk, ready to thread the needle for the #SuiDhaagaChallenge? The challenge is open to everyone. So share your videos on social media tagging @yrf, @SuiDhaagaFilm with #SuiDhaagaChallenge & nominate your friends! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia (sic),” she wrote alongside.
Humne toh kar diya! Ab aap sab ki baari! @iamsrk, ready to thread the needle for the #SuiDhaagaChallenge? The challenge is open to everyone.— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 17, 2018
So share your videos on social media tagging @yrf, @SuiDhaagaFilm with #SuiDhaagaChallenge & nominate your friends! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia pic.twitter.com/ZuYdEaHjRO
Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga will release on September 28.
