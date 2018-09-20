Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor nail the Sui Dhaaga challenge but SRK is the real winner. Here’s why

Humne toh kar diya! Ab aap sab ki baari! @iamsrk, ready to thread the needle for the #SuiDhaagaChallenge? The challenge is open to everyone.

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga challenge — which implores you to thread a needle in 10 seconds — has caught on with the celebrities sharing videos of them trying to do it.After Askhay Kumar’s failed attempt on Tuesday, actors Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur gave a go at it on Wednesday. While Alia was successful in completing the task in time, Aditya was struggling till the end. The two actors will be seen together in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Kalank.Watch video:Alia nominated her go-to guru, filmmaker Karan Johar for the challenge and asked him to extend it to her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.Karan took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a video of the two taking a go at it.Though Ranbir initially fumbles, he gets it right in time unlike Johar, who eventually gives up. They have nominated Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to take it up next.Watch their fun video here:However, despite Alia and Ranbir nailing the challenge, Shah Rukh Khan emerged as the real winner. Known for his wit and self deprecating humour, SRK completed the challenge on Wednesday and how!He took a giant needle and a thick thread and put one inside the other in no time. Explaining his quirky take on the now-viral challenge, he jokingly said, “Bade bade logon ki badi badi cheezein.”Watch the video:While several celebs are showing their prowess at needle threading, we’re yet to see if Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer and Deepika — who have all been nominated — would be able to do it or not.Throwing open the challenge on Monday, Anushka tweeted a video of her and Varun asking people to try out the fun activity. “Humne toh kar diya! Ab aap sab ki baari! @iamsrk, ready to thread the needle for the #SuiDhaagaChallenge? The challenge is open to everyone. So share your videos on social media tagging @yrf, @SuiDhaagaFilm with #SuiDhaagaChallenge & nominate your friends! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia (sic),” she wrote alongside.Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga will release on September 28.