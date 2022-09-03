Watch Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Brahmastra For Just Rs 75 But Only on This Day; Read On...

As the release date of Brahmastra approaches, we bring a piece of wonderful news for all of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s fans. Now you can watch the duo’s on-screen chemistry in the film only for Rs 75. Yes, you read it right! The flick is slated to make its theatrical release on September 9 but there is a special date on which the movie tickets are going to be more feasible than ever. Wondering when it is? To mark National Cinema Day on September 16, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) along with the cinemas across the country have decided to drop the rates of the tickets.

As per the reports, 4000 theatre chains are to participate in the one-day-only discount programme. For a week post the film’s release, Brahmastra tickets will be sold at a regular price. However, on September 16, the tickets for the film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, will be sold at a discount. But there’s a twist. To claim the tickets for Rs 75, you will have to stand in the queue, just like in the old days. On purchasing it from online third-party apps such as BookMyShow, additional internet fees as well as GST on top of the discounted price tag will be added.

The successful reopening of the theatres following the COVID-19 outbreak prompted the theatre owners’ decision to memorialise the occasion in this manner. They are making this gesture to express their gratitude to moviegoers for the same. Furthermore, with this initiative, they also intend to invite people who have not yet stepped into the theatres after the COVID pandemic.

The announcement came after the United States decided to celebrate their National Cinema Day on September 3 by offering tickets for $3.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here