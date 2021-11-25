Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Groove to 'Brown Munde' Song at AP Dhillon Concert

Brown Munde fame singer AP Dhillon is in India for his first tour in the country and recently played to a crowd in Gurugram. Interestingly, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were also seen in the concert. The actors took time off from their shoot of upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in New Delhi.

A video was shared on social media which sees Alia and Ranveer grooving to Dhillon’s songs as he plays to a packed crowd. Since winters are setting in the heart of the country, both Alia and Ranveer were seen in warm clothes suitable for the season. Alia wore a black leather jacket and Ranveer wore a funky denim jacket to beat the chill.

Read: BTS ARMYs Upset Over Band’s Solo Grammy 2022 Nomination, Call Recording Academy Xenophobic

In another video, Alia is seen interacting with a fan as the show plays. The fan and Alia are seen conversing how they met earlier and the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress says, “I remember your face."

The videos are winning hearts of fans on social media. Take a look.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a Dharma Productions film which started shooting in August. Karan Johar is directing the movie and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim is one of the ADs in the project.

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the film also features veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. News18 had earlier revealed how Dharmendra will have a love triangle track with Jaya and Shabana.

Read: Exclusive | Dharmendra to Romance Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar’s Next Directorial

It is the first time that Dharmendra and Shabana will work with Karan, while Jaya has been part of his directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which released in 2001.

“The film is a trademark Karan Johar romantic drama. All three veteran actors play a pivotal role in the film. The film is going to be a mature love story and it will showcase a love triangle between the three veteran actors. Dharmendra, who is otherwise known as the he-man of Bollywood, will be seen playing a romantic character. He will be seen in an avatar which he hasn’t been seen in before,” multiple sources confirmed to News18.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.