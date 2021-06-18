Watch: Alia Bhatt Working With Karan Johar Again? Actress Clicked at Dharma Office

With the lockdown situation relaxing and the work in the film industry attempting to get back to normal, celebrities are once again stepping out for work. Recently actress Alia Bhatt was spotted post her meeting with Dharma Productions in Mumbai. She was snapped by the paparazzi making her way out of the Dharma Production’s office. Fans wonder if the actress is once again collaborating with Karan Johar. It may be noted that Alia is already doing Takht with Karan. The film’s shooting got pushed, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alia was clicked donning a sweatshirt with light pink pants, along with her Dior bag. The actress completed her look with a pair of chic earrings and kept her hair in a high ponytail. She also followed all the Covid-19 appropriate protocols as she kept her mask on and maintained a distance from the paparazzi.

She was also asked whether her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi would release soon, to which she nodded her head. The film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali will also star Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa in important roles.

Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s adventure Brahmastra, which will see her pair up with her partner Ranbir Kapoor for the first time on screen. She also has Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

