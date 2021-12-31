Watch: Alia Bhatt Reveals Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's 'Superpower' And It Will Melt Your Heart

The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 was held on December 19 with VJ Sunny becoming the winner. Along with a trophy and prize money of Rs 50 lakh, he received a bike and a house worth Rs 25 lakh. The big event was graced by celebrities like Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, Shriya Saran, Ayan Mukerji and Pushpa: The Rise director Sukumar. Now, a video is doing rounds on Instagram in which love birds Alia and Ranbir are praising each other. Both are appreciating each other for their qualities.

Alia, Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji were present at the grand finale of the reality show on December 19 to promote their much-awaited big-scale fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra. On December 15, the makers had announced that the film will be released in cinemas on September 9, 2022. In a motion poster released by makers, Ranbir Kapoor is seen playing the character having supernatural powers.

During a conversation on the stage of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, Alia spoke about Ranbir’s superpower. Alia calls Ranbir a person having calm nature and she termed this as his superpower. The actress said that whenever she is upset, Ranbir advises her to calm down. “He is calm in the storm. That is his superpower," she said.

Ranbir also said that Alia is an environment-friendly firecracker who brings happiness. He compares her to various types of firecrackers. When asked why he is a person of calm nature, he said, “When Alia is around, one has to remain calm. This is because she keeps getting angry.”

Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have taken off from Mumbai to celebrate their new year in a foreign destination. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai international airport on December 29.

Ranbir had confirmed his relationship with Alia in an interview in 2020. He went on to say that they would have been married if there was no pandemic.

